- In the video above, Cathy Kelley previews this Sunday's WWE SummerSlam card.

- Triple H (and Cathy Kelley) will be on his Facebook page right after NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III to talk about the night's events. Be sure to join us Saturday for live coverage of NXT TakeOver starting at 7pm ET!


Triple H On Who WWE's Biggest Competitor Is, If NJPW Is Forcing Them To Evolve
- Sanity member, Sawyer Fulton, teased how it's convenient how close he'll be to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Fulton has been out with an injury (reported to be shoulder or biceps) that he sustained back in November of last year.


