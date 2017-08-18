- In the video above, Cathy Kelley previews this Sunday's WWE SummerSlam card.

- Sanity member, Sawyer Fulton, teased how it's convenient how close he'll be to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Fulton has been out with an injury (reported to be shoulder or biceps) that he sustained back in November of last year.

#NXTTakeOverBrooklynIII tomorrow

Its a convenient time to ALSO be this far north...

Any predictions for a certain #TagTeamTitles match?? — SAwYer FULtON (@SFulton_WWE) August 18, 2017

