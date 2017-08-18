- In the video above, Cathy Kelley previews this Sunday's WWE SummerSlam card.
Visit my official Facebook page following @WWENXT #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn for an exclusive LIVE interview with @catherinekelley. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/vT3AVrHvaV— Triple H (@TripleH) August 17, 2017
- Sanity member, Sawyer Fulton, teased how it's convenient how close he'll be to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Fulton has been out with an injury (reported to be shoulder or biceps) that he sustained back in November of last year.
#NXTTakeOverBrooklynIII tomorrow— SAwYer FULtON (@SFulton_WWE) August 18, 2017
Its a convenient time to ALSO be this far north...
Any predictions for a certain #TagTeamTitles match??
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.