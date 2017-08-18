- AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch are in a new commercial for Smyths Toys Superstores, which you can watch in the video above.

- WWEShop.com has a SummerSlam sale starting through today and ending Sunday night, August 20th at 11:59pm PT. You can take 20% off orders $25+, 25% off $50+ and 30% off orders $75+ by clicking here and using code SLAM at checkout.

Eva Marie On If She Would Return To WWE, Total Divas, The Rock Being Her Mentor, Advice From Rock
See Also
Eva Marie On If She Would Return To WWE, Total Divas, The Rock Being Her Mentor, Advice From Rock

- TMZ posted a gallery at this link of former WWE Superstar Eva Marie on the beach in a red bikini. You can check out some of the photos below:


Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles