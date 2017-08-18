- AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch are in a new commercial for Smyths Toys Superstores, which you can watch in the video above.

- TMZ posted a gallery at this link of former WWE Superstar Eva Marie on the beach in a red bikini. You can check out some of the photos below:

Ex-WWE Superstar Eva Marie Busts Out of All Red Bikini https://t.co/0GoVBdxNb7 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 17, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.