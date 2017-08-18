- Above, Rusev trains for his upcoming match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. On this week's episode of SmackDown, while Rusev cut a promo in the ring, Orton hit a very sneaky RKO to put the The Bulgarian Brute down.

Props on the camera work though with Randy's RKO. Very much outtttaaa nooowherrre! #WINCPodcast pic.twitter.com/02zKXMjBj8 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 16, 2017

- WWE announced in celebration of SummerSlam they have opened own GIPHY channel (see here) to celebrate some of the PPV's biggest moments over the years. In the announcement, WWE wrote: "GIPHY is the largest search engine for GIFs online, and powers popular apps like Facebook, Twitter, Slack, WhatsApp, Tinder, Gmail and more!" WWE has already posted over 600 gifs on the channel, like this one between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

via GIPHY

- With the release of Southpaw Regional Wrestling Season Two, WWE has also started selling new merchandise from the series. The new merchandise includes shirts, hats, wristbands, and even a foam ax.

