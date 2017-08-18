As noted, Roman Reigns reportedly kicked Enzo Amore off of a bus earlier this summer. It's been reported that Enzo has some massive backstage heat, which JBL mentioned during a recent episode of Bring It To The Table.

"Now here's what's bad about it. Most of those guys [with heat] - except for Miz, Miz is the only one - never made it," said JBL. "Once the locker turned against these guys - they were sprayed with human repellent or whatever - they never made it. So the odds are completely against Enzo. Now I think he's very talented, I've had a good working relationship with him but apparently there's a lot of problems with him and the rest of the world."

During a recent appearance on the "Off the Board" podcast, Reigns was asked by Jimmy Traina about Enzo's heat and how he handles it.

"I swing the sword. If I put the sentence down then I lay it down," Reigns said (h/t to Cageside Seats for the transcription). "If you have heat, that's what a locker room leader does, he speaks up for the rest of the bunch. It's tough when you have so many cooks in the kitchen -- I'm not the only guy who would speak up. But as the man that I am before I was in this business I would have spoken up if something was wrong, to what I am today within our industry. I am a locker room leader. I'd like to think I've been afforded the keys to the car and I drive that thing around every once in a while. But I'm going to take care of it.

"I said this a long time ago, and it's funny because I said it to CM Punk, but my whole goal is to leave this place better than I found it. I meant that. This business runs... people can say whatever they want about me, I was born in this business, this business runs through my veins. If you cut my arm, it's WWE that will leak out of that. I was fed since I can remember, from my dad and if my dad wasn't there than another man in our family stepped up and he was most likely making the money through this business. I've experienced a lot of hardships and a lot of great moments throughout my life because of this business. But the bottom line is it's fed me my entire life. I don't care who you are, you will not disrespect it, not in front of me, not today, not any day that I'm alive."

