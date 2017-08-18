Source: that's Magazine

Charlotte spoke with that's Magazine on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"Both. Being a generational kid is hard. I couldn't just, you know, show up one day as a 5'10" blonde and [have] the crowd view me however they wanted to. I already carried a last name they knew, so I from day one was compared to him. That's kind of what's driven me to where I am today. I want to be known as his daughter, but I also want to be known for my own work as well. So that's a mixed blessing."

Pressure to follow in her Dad's footsteps:

"My brothers did. Both my brothers wanted to be professional wrestlers. I'm continuing my little brother's dream, that's why I started. And I definitely, I think, wanted to be where I am because I hated the pressure that they put on themselves and that they always wanted to live up [to], or just wanted to be like my dad and they couldn't, so I feel like I'm doing it for them as well."

How much her character draws off her real personality:

"Not that I'm not confident, but when I first started, I played sports my whole life so I wasn't comfortable with doing my makeup and dressing up and being this image of what used to be called a diva. I had to learn how to carry myself in a different way and to be in front of the camera and [deal] with criticism. So I took all of that, and when I walk through that curtain, I find that confidence knowing that I'm playing a character. It's everything I want to be in real life and sometimes I am, but you know, everyone has self-doubt [and] that character has that, I don't know how. But it's also having to have thick skin as a female in this business because you're constantly under scrutiny due to social media."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.