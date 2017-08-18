- Earlier today, Dolph Ziggler did a live Q&A on WWE's YouTube to answer fan questions about his Summer. Dolph also answered questions about fashion, his favorite foods, and music. The stream starts at the 1:30 mark of the video.

WWE Superstars, Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks, will ring the New York Stock Exchange closing bell at 3:56pm ET later today. This Sunday, Sasha will be taking on Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, while Braun will be in a Fatal 4-Way for the Universal Championship ( updated card here ).

- The New York Times wrote an article on Jinder Mahal's rise to becoming the WWE Champion by looking at what his gimmick means to not only the WWE, but in pop culture and politics, as well. The article also looks back at Great Khali and how WWE is looking to break into India. Here's an excerpt:

"Mr. Dhesi [Jinder Mahal], the first WWE champion of Indian descent, is a heel (wrestling speak for a villain), so it is his job to turn crowds into booing, angry mobs. As part of his persona, he exhorts the crowd with statements of cultural confrontation: that Americans are too clueless to realize that greatness comes from immigrants (and therefore, himself). The heated rhetoric often sounds like it would be at home on a cable news panel rather than a wrestling ring."

