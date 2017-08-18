- In the video above, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa and Titus O'Neil reveal their WWE Network pick of the week - the Titus Worldwide championship celebration on 205 Live this past Tuesday.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC tonight at 11:30pm ET.

- Dolph Ziggler appeared on The Tom Shillue Show with Fox News' Kennedy and Jimmy Failla this week. During the show they discussed the terror attack in Barcelona and President Donald Trump's controversial response to the attack in Charlottesville, VA last weekend. All the panelists agreed that Trump didn't handle the situation ideally, however Ziggler felt that Trump would have been criticized if he denounced white supremacists immediately anyway. Ziggler felt that people would have said that if he mentioned those hate groups by name, people would have seen it as Trump giving them a nod. You can watch the segment below, Ziggler's comments about Trump's response in Charlottesville start at the 10:30 mark.

