- Sunday's WWE Summerslam is not yet sold out, according to TiqIQ. They sent work that as of Friday morning, both lower level and floor seating was still available through Ticketmaster from $400. There's over 1,000 tickets listed on the secondary market with cheapest seats listed for $99. Lower level seating is available from $269 with ringside from $450. The $99 starting price marks the cheapest secondary market "Get-In" of the past 3 Summerslams at Barclays Center.

Of the surrounding events, Tuesday's Smackdown Live is the hottest on the resale ticket, with tickets starting at $42. Saturday's NXT Takeover starts at $38 on the resale market, and Monday's WWE Raw is the cheapest of the lot, with tickets listed for as low as $19.

- Natalya's latest blog at The Calgary Sun looks at the Mae Young Classic and her family's relationship with Mae. She wrote that the 32-woman tournament inspired her and made her proud to be a WWE Superstar.

"I was invited to watch the Mae Young Classic ringside, and it inspired me so much," Natalya wrote. "It made me so proud to be a WWE Superstar. Seeing these women come together to compete from across the globe reminded me of my own journey and why I started in this industry. It reminded me of what fueled my passion in the first place, when I was getting paid twenty dollars for a match but I didn't care, as long as I was proving myself."

- As noted, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will executive produce and personally curate the in-game soundtrack details for WWE 2K18. Johnson commented on his involvement with the game's soundtrack, as seen below:

