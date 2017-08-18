- Above, Nikki Bella talked about how she wanted Brie and her to be "twinning" again for the Fox Teen Choice Awards. Nikki thought they looked pretty close physically and tried to get Brie to add hair extensions, but the long hair didn't work at all for Brie.

Blue Carpet | Teen Choice Awards #choicefemaleathlete #wwesuperstars #choicerealitytvshow #totalbellas #teenchoice H&M @paulnortonhair @mitch.bonaldi.hair @honeybeileen A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

- WWE caught up with Johnny Gargano to ask how he's feeling about his upcoming match against Andrade "Cien" Almas at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. This will be Gargano's first singles match at an NXT TakeOver event. Gargano responded:

"Little bit of butterflies, but I've never felt this way going into a show before. I'm not nervous. I'm excited, it's a special feeling. I remember what it felt like being in Brooklyn last year and it's unlike anything else and I just feel ready. I just feel ready."

- Speaking of Gargano, he received his own "Johnny Wrestling" shirt at WWE Shop.

You asked for it.. you got it. The first official @WWEShop "Johnny WRESTLING" T-Shirt is now available! https://t.co/KFT0klJ5dQ pic.twitter.com/zY0vBgDXPv — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 18, 2017

