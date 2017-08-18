- Episode three of The Mac Life – Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is now online and we've embedded it in the player above. The vlog series offers inside access to Conor McGregor and Team McGregor as he builds towards the biggest fight in combat sports history against Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather vs. McGregor will take place next Saturday, August 26, 2017 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. We'll have exclusive live coverage here at WrestlingINC.com.

- Derrick Lewis will come out of retirement to face Fabricio Werdum in a heavyweight fight at UFC 216 on October 7, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewis announced his retirement from the Octagon after suffering a TKO loss to Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 110 last June. He quickly took back his announcement and noted on his Instagram he's ready to go after hitting the reset button.

- UFC welterweight Colby Covington was the MMA fighter that put referee Brian Hebner in a rear-naked choke on last night's Destination X episode of Impact Wrestling. MMAFighting.com reports that Covington recently hired former WWE and ECW wrestler Stevie Richards to be his strength and conditioning coach. Colby is 12-1 and coming off a win against Dong Hyun Kim at UFC Fight Night 111 last June.

