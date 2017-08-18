- WWE posted this video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal training at Frenchie's Gym in Williamsburg, Brooklyn as he prepares to defend against Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam on Sunday.

- WWE stock was down 0.95% today, closing at $20.90 per share. Today's high was $21.23 and the low was $20.73.

- A special edition of WWE Game Night was filmed with Heath Slater, Braun Strowman, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and Bayley on Thursday at the Barclays Center. Below is a preview:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.