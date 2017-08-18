- Above is new video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with her boyfriend, WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy. The happy couple talks about their pet pig, Larry-Steve.

- WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is scheduled to appear at the WWE 2K18 media event in New York City tonight, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if Snoop might appear with cousin Sasha Banks this weekend as she challenges Bliss for the title.

- As noted, The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel will take place on the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Matt Hardy tweeted the following on the match:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles