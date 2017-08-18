- Above is new video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with her boyfriend, WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy. The happy couple talks about their pet pig, Larry-Steve.
- As noted, The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel will take place on the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Matt Hardy tweeted the following on the match:
Jeff & I were going to battle Revival at SS, but we DELETED them b4 SS.— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 18, 2017
Wrestling fans demanded we wrestle in NYC, so @WWE obliged.. ENJOY! pic.twitter.com/dvKTZkcBxQ
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.