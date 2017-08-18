GFW is taping more episodes of Impact tonight in Orlando. Thanks to Lyne Butterworth for the following spoilers:
* Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III defeated El Hijo del Fantasma by split decision. Hector Guerrero, representing AAA as a judge, voted for EC3. Fantasma confronted Hector outside of the ring. He went back into the ring to confront EC3 but a random man ran down and joined Fantasma for a double team on EC3. Eddie Edwards made the save. It appears this was AAA wrestler Pagano making his debut
* OVE defeated Fallah Bah and Boykara in a squash match
* Petey Williams defeated Caleb Konley. Caleb was accompanied to the ring by Trevor Lee. Peter is back using the Maple Leaf Muscle music and wearing the loin cloth. After the match, Petey was double teamed until Sonjay Dutt ran out for the save
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.