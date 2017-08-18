GFW is taping more episodes of Impact tonight in Orlando. Thanks to Lyne Butterworth for the following spoilers:

* New GFW World Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake is out for his victory speech, along with Chris Adonis. There's a zebra print couch in the ring. They're both wearing suits and smoking cigars. Eli says people are telling him that he must be happy that he's finally champion but actually he's pissed because it took 14 years for him to finally be recognized. Johnny Impact (John Hennigan) interrupts and comes to the ring challenging him to a title match. Eddie Edwards interrupts and says he has seniority in the company, and Johnny needs to go to the back of the line. Jim Cornette interrupts and announces a tag match. Whoever gets the pin will become the new #1 contender but if Eli gets the pin, no one gets a title shot

* Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III defeated El Hijo del Fantasma by split decision. Hector Guerrero, representing AAA as a judge, voted for EC3. Fantasma confronted Hector outside of the ring. He went back into the ring to confront EC3 but a random man ran down and joined Fantasma for a double team on EC3. Eddie Edwards made the save. It appears this was AAA wrestler Pagano making his debut

* OVE defeated Fallah Bah and Boykara in a squash match

* Petey Williams defeated Caleb Konley. Caleb was accompanied to the ring by Trevor Lee. Peter is back using the Maple Leaf Muscle music and wearing the loin cloth. After the match, Petey was double teamed until Sonjay Dutt ran out for the save

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.