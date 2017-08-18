- Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks were at the New York Stock Exchange today to ring the closing bell, as seen in the video above.

- The photo below has been spreading on social media of The Undertaker reportedly on a plane in Texas heading to New York, the site of this weekend's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. We have not been able to verify if the photo is real or fake.

Report:



The Undertaker Has Been Spotted At A TX Airport Headed To NYC Where SummerSlam Is Being Held We'll Keep You Posted As This Develops pic.twitter.com/dVOcW9YPnJ — SW (@SliceWrestling) August 18, 2017

