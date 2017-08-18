- Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks were at the New York Stock Exchange today to ring the closing bell, as seen in the video above.

- As noted, PWInsider reported earlier this week that Adam Cole has signed with WWE and would start training at the Performance Center this week. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Cole was spotted with NXT stars Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong at the Orlando International Airport en route to LaGuardia Airport, where Saturday's NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III event is taking place.

- The photo below has been spreading on social media of The Undertaker reportedly on a plane in Texas heading to New York, the site of this weekend's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. We have not been able to verify if the photo is real or fake.


