- Above is alternate footage of Bray Wyatt's attack on Finn Balor from this week's RAW. As noted, Balor will be bringing The Demon to face Wyatt in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday.

Titus O'Neil noted on Twitter that celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain will be in attendance for Monday's RAW in Brooklyn as his guest.

- As seen below, WWE and PUMA have released a new SummerSlam collection of gear for Foot Locker stores.

