- Above is alternate footage of Bray Wyatt's attack on Finn Balor from this week's RAW. As noted, Balor will be bringing The Demon to face Wyatt in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday.
- As seen below, WWE and PUMA have released a new SummerSlam collection of gear for Foot Locker stores.
The @PUMA x @WWE Summer Slam Collection Tsugi Shinsei is available online now. | https://t.co/p4hNailZbR pic.twitter.com/FTvZfwtkRe— Foot Locker (@footlocker) August 18, 2017
Salute To The Legends.@PUMA x @WWE Summer Slam Collection is in stores & online now.— Foot Locker (@footlocker) August 18, 2017
