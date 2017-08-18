The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Kalisto and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

They lock up. Hawkins pushes Kalisto to the corner. Kalisto kicks Hawkins. Hawkins briefly rolls out of the ring. Hawkins gets back in the ring. Kalisto ducks a clothesline attempt by Hawkins before kicking him several times. Hawkins elbows Kalisto. Kalisto hits a head-scissors on Hawkins. Hawkins rolls out of the ring again. Kalisto teases a dive to the outside. Hawkins gets back in the ring. Kalisto hits a hurricanruna on Hawkins. Kalisto runs towards Hawkins. Hawkins sets Kalisto on the top turnbuckle before pulling him by the leg, causing Kalisto to hit the back of his head on the top turnbuckle. Hawkins knees Kalisto before locking in a headlock. Kalisto fights out of it. Hawkins hits a spinebuster on Kalisto Hawkins pins Kalisto for a two count. Hawkins attempts a Split-Legged Moonsault, Kalisto moves out of the way. Kalisto kicks Hawkins in the face before hitting a Seated Senton from off the top rope. Kalisto ducks a clothesline attempt by Hawkins. Kalisto hits Salida del Sol on Hawkins. Kalisto pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Kalisto

A recap is shown of the recent feud between the RAW Tag-Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro and Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins.

A recap of the opening segment from RAW is shown featuring Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins finally fist bumping after brawling with each other and RAW Tag-Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro.

A recap of Bray Wyatt defeating Finn Balor on RAW is shown.

Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari make their entrances.

Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik vs. Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari

Dorado and Daivari start the match. Daivari kicks Dorado. Daivari sends Dorado to the corner. Dorado kicks Daivari before hitting a modified head-scissors. Metalik is tagged in. Metalik and Dorado hit a double elbow on Daivari. Dorado launches Metalik into a dropkick to Daivari. Metalik pins Daivari for a two count. Gulak is tagged in. Gulak breifly lpcks in a headlock on Metalik. Metalik eventually hits an arm drag on Gulak. Metalik hits a missile drop kick from the second rope on Gulak. Metalik pins Gulak for a two count as we head into a commercial break.

Gulak sends Dorado, now the legal man for his team, to the ropes as we return from the commercial break. Dorado hits a modified head-scissors on Gulak. Dorado hits a cross-body from off the top turnbuckle before pinning Gulak for a two count. Gulak grabs Dorado's mask. Gulak slams Dorado to the mat. Gulak strikes Metalik. Gulak briefly locks in an Inverted Sharpshooter on Dorado. Metalik dropkicks Gulak. Daivari hits a spinebuster on Dorado while the referee tells Metalik to get out of the ring. Gulak pins Dorado for a two count. Dorado rolls Gulak up, Daivari breaks the pin attempt. Daivari strikes Metalik. Dorado hits a back-handspring into a double stunner on Gulak and Daivari. Daivari rolls out of the ring. Metalik and Dorado ascend the same turnbuckle. Metalik hits a Moonsault to the outside on Daivari. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Gulak. Dorado pins Gulak for the win.

Winners: Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik

A recap of the closing segment from RAW is shown to close the show featuring security and some of the RAW roster holding Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar apart after altercations with Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

