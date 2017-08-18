Earlier today was night one of ROH's War of the Worlds UK tour in London, England. In the main event was Los Ingobernables de Japon taking on the Bullet Club. Here are the full results:

Mark Briscoe defeated Ryan Smile

* The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) defeated Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero

* Jay Briscoe defeated Kenny King

* Bully Ray defeated Sha Samuels, Jay Lethal, and Silas Young

* Dalton Castle and The Boys (c) defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Delirious, and Mistico (ROH 6 Man Tag Team Championship)

* KUSHIDA (c) defeated Titan (ROH World Television Championship)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, BUSHI, and EVIL) defeated Bullet Club (Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson and Cody)

NONONO NO NO NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! MELTZER DRIVER A DARYL, BRUTAL BRUTAL pic.twitter.com/9wUJwbbPkf — KEVMANIA (@K3VMA) August 18, 2017

