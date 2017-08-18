- WWE posted this video of Natalya and her Olympic weightlifting regimen as she prepares to battle SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at SummerSlam on Sunday.
- WWE, Susan G. Komen and Manduka hosted a yoga event with Project: OM for SummerSlam Week on Thursday. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, Natalya and Titus O'Neil participated in the event, which took place at the Geico Atrium inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Yoga veteran Dan Nevins led more than 150 participants in the class. Below are a few photos:
Thank you @susangkomen for the EPIC #ProjectOM #yoga class before #SummerSlam xo??d @wwecommunity #wweheroes @natbynature @titusoneilwwe @wwe pic.twitter.com/dzJcjdMPl3— Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) August 18, 2017
Inspired is an understatement! Thanks to veteran Dan Nevins ?? and everyone who joined us at our @SusanGKomen event tonight! ?? pic.twitter.com/ZxBHTeLbKZ— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 18, 2017
TY @DanNevins for the amazing #projectom #yoga class tonight @barclayscenter! #summerslam @SusanGKomen @mandukayoga @KomenGreaterNYC pic.twitter.com/o4Ww8ZR0tk— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 18, 2017
Ready for some yoga in support of #projectom benefiting @SusanGKomen! @TitusONeilWWE @NatbyNature @DanaWarriorWWE pic.twitter.com/sQD78kzjEV— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 17, 2017
