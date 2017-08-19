- Above and below are NJPW's On the Road series, which follows Kenny Omega through his journey to becoming the first IWGP United States Champion at the G1 Special in Long Beach, California.

- After taking a break from the G1 Climax tournament, NJPW will get back to work with their next notable show Destruction in Fukushima on September 10, which will air on NJPW World. They will also have a few Road to Destruction shows on September 5, 7, and 9.

- CNN's Senior White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta, posted a photo of himself being the last one in the briefing room on Friday night. It also looks like Acosta is watching NJPW on the TV, which would be on AXS TV at around the time the tweet was sent out.

Last one in the briefing room tonight pic.twitter.com/OQW0WSR9uv — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 19, 2017

