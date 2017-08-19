- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring SummerSlam championship triumphs. The group includes Seth Rollins beating John Cena (with Jon Stewart's help), Brock Lesnar defeating The Rock, and Ultimate Warrior taking down the Honky Tonk Man in quick fashion.

- Yesterday, some NXT Superstars had a rough travel day getting from Orlando to New York due to bad weather. According to PWInsider , the crew didn't make it to Brooklyn until 4am this morning. While waiting for their flight, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Johnny Gargano, No Way Jose, and Trent Seven passed the time by making some videos.

- After doing an interview with Sky Sports, Rusev notice the station referred to him as "WWE Champion." Rusev jokingly corrected them saying it's "WWE Television Champion." On Sunday, Rusev will be taking on Randy Orton, be sure to join our live coverage starting at 5pm ET.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.