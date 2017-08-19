- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring SummerSlam championship triumphs. The group includes Seth Rollins beating John Cena (with Jon Stewart's help), Brock Lesnar defeating The Rock, and Ultimate Warrior taking down the Honky Tonk Man in quick fashion.
On the eve of #NXTTakeOver and a 13 hr delay, Superstars @JohnnyGargano, @BillieKayWWE and @WWEPeytonRoyce try and find their flight to NY! pic.twitter.com/8LrgiJKDhs— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 19, 2017
In honor of #NXTTakeOver, @trentseven, @WWENoWayJose and @JohnnyGargano reenact @WWEAleister's entrance! #FadeToBlack pic.twitter.com/326QgyNwgO— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 19, 2017
- After doing an interview with Sky Sports, Rusev notice the station referred to him as "WWE Champion." Rusev jokingly corrected them saying it's "WWE Television Champion." On Sunday, Rusev will be taking on Randy Orton, be sure to join our live coverage starting at 5pm ET.
It's wwe TELEVISION champion @SkySportsNews ..... pic.twitter.com/C0whukT3Fc— Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 18, 2017
