- Above is the WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff Event in 360°. The show is hosted by Cathy Kelley and fans are able to rotate the camera as the show moves along. Just a note, it starts about 30 seconds into the video.

- Inside the Ropes announced Shawn Michaels will be a guest on their show in Dublin on January 15. Inside the Ropes has hosted previous big names like Sting, Paul Heyman, Jim Ross, and Chris Jericho.

We've had The advocate, the voice, the hart, the icon & the Universal Champ of WrestleMania, now we have MR WRESTLEMANIA in January! pic.twitter.com/T2kdRT7hjc — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 18, 2017

- Alexa Bliss and Breezango are in a new Dominos commercial for their bread twists. In the video, Breezango chases after a trail of crumbs only to find Bliss enjoying some Dominos before she takes off.

