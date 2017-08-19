- Above is the WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff Event in 360°. The show is hosted by Cathy Kelley and fans are able to rotate the camera as the show moves along. Just a note, it starts about 30 seconds into the video.

- Inside the Ropes announced Shawn Michaels will be a guest on their show in Dublin on January 15. Inside the Ropes has hosted previous big names like Sting, Paul Heyman, Jim Ross, and Chris Jericho.


Triple H On Which NXT Star He Asked To Keep When Vince McMahon Brought Up Main Roster Moves
- Alexa Bliss and Breezango are in a new Dominos commercial for their bread twists. In the video, Breezango chases after a trail of crumbs only to find Bliss enjoying some Dominos before she takes off.


