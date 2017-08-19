A few days ago Bully Ray did a Q&A with his fans on his Twitter, here are some of the highlights:
Did you and D-Von ever think of ways to get heat or was it improvised?
Like all of my best stuff....off the top of my head. https://t.co/pP0jA3ZiMT— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017
Where did the idea of Aces and Eights come from five years ago and who came up with the idea?
. @EBischoff https://t.co/WPsqfyT2Pv— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017
Who hit you with the hardest chairshots?
Balls and @JCLayfield ?? https://t.co/RaixR7SkaH— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017
Who would you have liked to feud with in WWE as Bully?
Bully vs The Beast https://t.co/TdG6BYXJyW— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017
Do you have anything left on your "Bucket List"?
Barbed Wire, Exploding Cage Match vs @RandyOrton ?? https://t.co/CouPYqWg3J— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017
What prompted the switch from the tie dye getup to the camo gear a bit into your WWE run?
VKM said "Change your gear" https://t.co/8rzy21Q3GW— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017
