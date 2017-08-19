A few days ago Bully Ray did a Q&A with his fans on his Twitter, here are some of the highlights:

Did you and D-Von ever think of ways to get heat or was it improvised?

Like all of my best stuff....off the top of my head. https://t.co/pP0jA3ZiMT — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017

Where did the idea of Aces and Eights come from five years ago and who came up with the idea?

Who hit you with the hardest chairshots?

Who would you have liked to feud with in WWE as Bully?

Bully vs The Beast https://t.co/TdG6BYXJyW — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017

Do you have anything left on your "Bucket List"?

Barbed Wire, Exploding Cage Match vs @RandyOrton ?? https://t.co/CouPYqWg3J — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017

What prompted the switch from the tie dye getup to the camo gear a bit into your WWE run?

VKM said "Change your gear" https://t.co/8rzy21Q3GW — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.