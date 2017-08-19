- Sasha Banks and Neville are currently in UpUpDownDown's WWE Rocket League tournament and will be soon going up against AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair. Above, Sasha and Neville cut a promo on their upcoming match with Neville providing some clarity on their team name, "Nasha." Neville said it's not a blending of their names, but a reference to Dennis the Menace's dog, "Gnasher."

TMZ Sports caught up with Hulk Hogan at Newark Airport on Friday and asked if he had any updates on Ric Flair's health. Hogan responded:

"Ric is doing better, man. He's doing very well—better today. Thank you God."

On Monday, Flair underwent successful surgery, but was still considered to be in critical condition.

- Triple H sent out a tweet hyping the next four days at the Barclays Center as NXT TakeOver, SummerSlam, Raw, and SmackDown will be held in the arena. WWE has already announced they will return to Brooklyn for next year's SummerSlam.

