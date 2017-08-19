- Josh Barnett of USA Today has a story here about veterans like Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode finding increased fame in WWE. In the article, Joe discussed his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire last month.

"It was a watershed moment for me in terms of legitimization," Joe said. "Winning the Universal title wasn't in the cards, but people realized what they had on their hands. WWE realized that I belong in the main event picture and that's where I am at SummerSlam."

- Just a reminder that WWEShop.com has a SummerSlam sale running through Sunday night, August 20th at 11:59pm PT. You can take 20% off orders $25+, 25% off $50+ and 30% off orders $75+ by clicking here and using code SLAM at checkout.

- As noted, there has been a photo of The Undertaker being photographed at an airplane heading to New York City, the site of SummerSlam this weekend. The Twitter user who posted the photo took it from another user without permission. The actual photo is below. It was noted that the photo was taken at the ground at JFK airport in Queens, NY, which is about 9 miles from Brooklyn.

Me and Undertaker always seem to board the same flight whenever going to NYC, no bs pic.twitter.com/Byo49p0jiW — Jesse Mr GQ Cantu (@Mr_GQ_Cantu) August 18, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.