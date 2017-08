As noted, protests are scheduled to take place at this weekend's WWE events at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn demanding that President Donald Trump be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

There was a pretty good sized group protesting outside of the Barclays Center last night during the Triple H and Stephanie McMahon meet and greet. The protesters were handing out flyers and asking if fans wanted to join them tomorrow for a bigger rally. A couple representatives from WWE looked like they were giving them a hard time and tried to take their signs away, even though they were on public property.

For more on the protests, click here. You can check out the flyer being distributed below:

Flyer being handed outside of WWE events at the Barclay Center this weekend demanding Donald Trump be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame. A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

John Gallo contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.