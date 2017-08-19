- The decision to have Akira Tozawa defeat Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship was apparently a last minute one. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the decision was made the day of the show. Neville and Tozawa will have a rematch for the title on the SummerSlam Kickoff show this Sunday. Remember to join us this Sunday for our live coverage of the pay-per-view.

- MLB.com has a story here about The Hardy Boyz, Carmella and Curt Hawkins visiting Citi Field this week. They discussed which wrestlers could play baseball, with the Hardyz saying that Braun Strowman "could probably throw a 120-mph fastball."

- Dana Brooke had some high praise for Sasha Banks, noting that she deserves to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam tomorrow.

"I haven't seen another woman in the #womensdivision as passionate as her," Dana wrote. "True role model to many.. & a 'never give up attitude' - go get um @sashabankswwe !!"

