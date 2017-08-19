- Above is a WWE Basketball Shootout featuring Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Naomi, AJ Styles, and Bayley. Also making appearances are Heath Slater and WWE Referee, John Cone. Styles ends up winning the game, which included making a shot from half-court.

- Today, former WWE Ring Announcer, Lilian Garcia turns 50 years old. Garcia announced her departure from WWE in August of last year, but has made a few appearances to sing the "The Star-Spangled Banner."

See Also WWE Signs Former Intercontinental Champion

- Becky Lynch was interviewed by The Hindustan Times about the changes in WWE with women's wrestling. During the interview, Becky threw her support around an all-woman show.

"I don't see why we cannot have an all-woman show with multiple storylines to keep the audience engaged," Becky said. "We have a lot of strong performers in the roster and if handled well, an all-woman show like the Mae Young Classic can be brilliant for the division."

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.