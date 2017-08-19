Brian Fritz of Between The Ropes interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at the WWE 2K18 event last night in New York City, as seen in the video above. During the interview Angle said that while being RAW General Manager is "a huge honor," he wants to wrestle again.

"I get that feeling that I want to get back in that ring and go at it," Angle said. "Hopefully down the road I take the physical and we get moving in that direction, but right now I'm very happy in being the GM."

Angle was also asked about the rumors that he would be wrestling at SummerSlam. This past spring, rumors surfaced that Angle would be facing Triple H at the big event. Angle acknowledged that he heard the rumors, but Vince McMahon would have approached him about it so that he could have gotten ready and that never happened. He said that he'd like to wrestle early next year, but that it's ultimately up to Vince.

See Also Kurt Angle Talks Backstage Fight With Eddie Guerrero, Matches With Chris Benoit Not Being Seen Again

The interview turned to Angle's storyline with Jason Jordan being his illegitimate son. Angle admitted that Chad Gable resembled him more, which is why Vince probably went with Jordan. Angle said that he likes being a part of anything that's different, and revealed his reaction when Vince approached him with the idea.

"When Vince approached me and told me about it I loved it, I said, 'let's do this'," Angle said. "Anything that separates me from the rest, I'm going to do it and he knew that."

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.