Brian Fritz of Between the Ropes caught up with Braun Strowman at the WWE 2K18 event last night in New York City, as seen in the video above. During the interview, Strowman talked about Chipotle and how much he spends there a week.

"It's my guilty pleasure, even though I'm trying to get Chipotle to sponsor me, because I spend $150 a week in there," Strowman revealed. "It's $25 dollars for every bowl. It's three scoops of steak, two scoops of chicken, double guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and corn."

Strowman debuted on the August 24, 2015 episode of RAW as the newest member of the Wyatt Family. This Sunday, he will be facing Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe in the main event of SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship. Strowman noted that right now is an "unbelievable moment" in his life.

"It's just an unbelievable moment in my life, it's the biggest match in my life," Strowman admitted. "To think almost two years to the day, I debuted on Monday Night Raw and two years later I'm in the main event of SummerSlam."

