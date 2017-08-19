Earlier was night two of ROH's War of the Worlds UK tour in Liverpool, England. In the main event was ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes taking on SANADA. Tomorrow will be the final leg of the tour in Edinburgh, Scotland with The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) taking on Bullet Club members, Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll. Here are today's full results:

* Ultimo Guerrero and Rey Bucanero defeated Mistico and Titan

* Jay Lethal defeated Josh Bodom

* Bully Ray and The Briscoes defeated BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and EVIL

* Mark Haskins defeated Silas Young

* KUSHIDA (c) defeated Marty Scurll, Hiromu Takahashi, and Dalton Castle (ROH World Television Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) defeated The Addiction (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody Rhodes (c) defeated SANADA (ROH World Championship)

* Post-match, Cody cuts a promo asking who's left in ROH and Dalton Castle came out to the ring to confront him. Cody eventually bails with his ROH Title.

