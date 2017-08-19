Brian Fritz of Between the Ropes spoke with Bray Wyatt at the WWE 2K18 event last night in New York City, as seen in the video above. During the interview, Wyatt spoke about how he enjoys "chaos" in the ring.

"I think that's kind of where I made my home, ya know? I'm kind of heavy into the weapons and the 'extreme' if you will," Wyatt said. "Like it kind of matches where I've always found my most success. Those type of moments and situations are where I always try to put myself in. I'm kind of like a new age Cactus Jack."

The topic switched to if the WWE really understands who Bray Wyatt is as a character. About a year ago, Bray told Fritz that he wasn't certain that they do understand. Fast-forward to a year later, the same question was asked if WWE has been able to capture Bray Wyatt on a consistent basis. Wyatt felt like the best person to listen to is himself when it comes to developing the character.

"Well, I don't know that anyone understands me," Wyatt admitted. "A lot of people have a lot of different ideas of what I am and what I'm supposed to be, but only I truly understand it, you know? So, I hear a lot of people - through social media and all kinds of things like that - reaching out to me telling me, I should do this, I should do that, but I didn't get here by listening to anyone else. I got here by listening to me and maybe the man [Points to Dusty Rhodes' status] that represents that statue over there, and that's about it. So, I listen to me and I don't really care what anyone else has to say."

