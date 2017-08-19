Brian Fritz of Between the Ropes spoke with Seth Rollins at the WWE 2K18 event last night in New York City, as seen in the video above. During the interview, Rollins spoke about how he's glad to see a full-timer be on the cover of the WWE 2K series, unlike previous years, which have featured Superstars like, Brock Lesnar and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"Well, first thought - I got to admit - was 'finally,' not just for me, but for our entire group of guys and girls who work hard every single day, all the time," Rollins said. "Past cover athletes, taking nothing away from them, they're all Hall of Famers, they're fantastic, but they're not out there grinding. So, for me to be able to represent our group of folks, really, finally."

See Also Seth Rollins On Why He Stopped Using The Pedigree, Transforming To A Babyface After Being A Heel

On this past week on Raw, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose finally reunited with a Shield fist bump that both Superstars rejected in previous weeks. The two will now face Sheamus and Cesaro at SummerSlam for the Raw Tag Team Titles. Rollins was asked about that moment and how they had the crowd going nuts for the reunion.

"It's very special, I remember coming back afterwards thinking to myself, 'Man, sometimes wrestling is awesome' and those are the moments you kind of live for as a performer," Rollins said. "They're just really special and the way you can emotionally connect with just a vast array of men and women in one building, there to feel that moment there's really nothing like it. And I don't know if there's many performance arts that can do that, so it's very special to be a part of something like that and I was glad that people cared."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Between The Ropes with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.