- Above is video of Ember Moon and her family arriving for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event, where she will face undefeated NXT Women's Champion Asuka. Ember says she's going to make history tonight.
- Triple H posted this backstage photo with "Road Dogg" BG James as they prepare to go live with Takeover tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm EST.
Getting ready for tonight @barclayscenter. What a way to start #SummerSlam weekend...WE are @WWENXT. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ozRCgCc6gT— Triple H (@TripleH) August 19, 2017
