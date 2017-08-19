- Above is video of Johnny Gargano arriving for his match with Andrade "Cien" Almas at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event. Gargano says this is his first Takeover riding solo but he feels good. Regarding Almas, Gargano says he hopes he's ready to dance because this is the biggest stage they have.
.@codeorangekids will be performing their song #BleedingInTheBlur LIVE tonight at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! pic.twitter.com/FzzEUnCjCk— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 19, 2017
- As seen below, Gargano's former partner Tommaso Ciampa noted on Twitter that he will be watching Takeover from home as he's still recovering from an injury. He checked in with the first "Glorious Bomb" that we've seen in a while:
I'll be watching #NXTTakeOverBrooklynIII from home tonight.— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) August 19, 2017
But first...#GLORIOUSBOMB?? pic.twitter.com/GUlM9mPC3O
