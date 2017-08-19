- Above is tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Kickoff pre-show video with host Charly Caruso, Corey Graves, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Renee Young also appeared for the NXT Homecoming theme they have going tonight. She interviewed RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch and Bayley. Other special appearances on the pre-show were SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, Neville, Sasha Banks, Carmella and Baron Corbin.

- The following matches were taped tonight at the Barclays Center before Takeover hit the air. They should air on next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network

* Sarah Logan vs. Peyton Royce

* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven

Spoilers from tonight are at this link.

- Tonight's Takeover event was the first for Mauro Ranallo, who made his debut for the yellow brand earlier this summer. Triple H tweeted this backstage photo with Mauro before the show began, welcoming him home:

