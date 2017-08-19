SAnitY's Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe became the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating The Authors of Pain at tonight's "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event at the Barclays Center.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:
Intimidation level = OFF THE CHARTS! @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE @PaulElleringWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ueZL9W9hDA— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
Before the bell can even ring, things are breaking down in a HURRY in this #WWENXT #TagTeamChampionship Match! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/1RRvaSsL6j— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
.@TheEricYoung's master plan? Choosing HIMSELF to represent #SAnitY in this match instead of @KillianDain! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ohyJ4aDpeV— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
#SAnitY's @TheEricYoung just officially took @KillianDain's place in this match against #AOP...and the result is CHAOS! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/RTVMehSB1Y— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
.@Rezar_WWE wants to make @TheEricYoung REGRET putting himself in this match-up! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/vYoETuVY5u— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
They're not called The #AuthorsOfPain for nothin'. @Rezar_WWE @TheEricYoung #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/5A04RJiRMr— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
Yeah... that was NOT supposed to happen! #NXTTakeOver @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/gJvLjukMEr— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
AND. NEW. #SAnitY #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/SwB4HzEceW— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.