Drew McIntyre became the new WWE NXT Champion after defeating Bobby Roode in the main event of tonight's NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event at the Barclays Center.
The post-match segment saw Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and the debuting Adam Cole attack Drew. They destroyed him and left him laying to close the show. We noted before that Fish and O'Reilly reunited earlier in the night to attack new NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY and The Authors of Pain. It looks like the former ROH champions have formed their own stable in NXT now.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
.@DMcIntyreWWE is ready for battle at the @barclayscenter. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KMNXaXUKmJ— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
Things just got #GLORIOUS at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/rE8f1ngXWP— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Is it @REALBobbyRoode's @WWENXT?— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
One man who certainly thinks NOT is @DMcIntyreWWE, and he's ready for a fight! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/90FwqGMsSy
#NXTChampion @REALBobbyRoode takes in the atmosphere of "HIS" #WWENXT! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/XeVULdeV5Z— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
Is it time for The @DMcIntyreWWE Era of #WWENXT to begin? The #GLORIOUS @REALBobbyRoode defends the #NXTChampionship NOW at #NXTTakeOver! pic.twitter.com/qwLyZGN6Ph— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 20, 2017
The squared circle can hardly contain this #NXTChampionship bout! @DMcIntyreWWE @REALBobbyRoode #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KLAoUSiXlm— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
Some #GLORIOUS momentum is on @REALBobbyRoode's side right about now! @DMcIntyreWWE #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/L2tBEtBFDJ— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
How it feels when you're concocting something #GLORIOUS... @REALBobbyRoode #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/SuoXLAA81E— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
Looks like @DMcIntyreWWE just got his second wind! #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/EcrdJbO6Gq— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
What does @DMcIntyreWWE have to do to put the #GLORIOUS @REALBobbyRoode away?! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/lAX83anS2l— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
Some serious INSTINCT at work for @REALBobbyRoode! @DMcIntyreWWE #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/dlSdieDMML— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
The #ChosenOne is now THE one... to hold the #NXTChampionship! @DMcIntyreWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/cLz1YzOLMH— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
.@TheBobbyFish & @KORCombat are BACK... and they've brought @AdamColePro! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/pAWHeanavf— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
We have a NEW #NXTChampion in @DMcIntyreWWE...and a NEW TARGET for the arriving @AdamColePro in @WWENXT! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9dDUGuAea6— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.