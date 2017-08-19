- Above is video of Johnny Gargano talking to Kayla Braxton after his loss to Andrade "Cien" Almas at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" tonight. Kayla asks if Zelina Vega throwing the DIY t-shirt at him was what caused him to lose the match but Gargano doesn't have much to say. He walks off after saying, "I'm fine, I'm OK, I'm good..."

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross worked tonight's Takeover event, calling Aleister Black's win over Hideo Itami. Corey Graves also acted as a guest commentator tonight, calling the NXT Tag Team Title match that saw SAnitY take the belts from The Authors of Pain.

- Mike Rome announced during Takeover that the show was trending worldwide on Twitter. Triple H then took to Twitter and thanked fans for helping the show get to #1:

