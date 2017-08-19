- Above is video of Johnny Gargano talking to Kayla Braxton after his loss to Andrade "Cien" Almas at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" tonight. Kayla asks if Zelina Vega throwing the DIY t-shirt at him was what caused him to lose the match but Gargano doesn't have much to say. He walks off after saying, "I'm fine, I'm OK, I'm good..."
- Mike Rome announced during Takeover that the show was trending worldwide on Twitter. Triple H then took to Twitter and thanked fans for helping the show get to #1:
Thank you #NXTUniverse, #NXTTakeOver is trending #1 Worldwide right now! #WeAreNXT— Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2017
