- As noted, the main event of tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Bobby Roode to become the new NXT Champion. McIntyre had the NYPD's Emerald Society Pipe & Drum band accompany him to the ring for a special entrance, which you can see above.
- Aleister Black was busted open during his win over Hideo Itami at Takeover. Below is a backstage photo from WWE and a screenshot showing the blood:
Great match between Hideo Itami and Aleister Black. Congrats to Aleister Black for the win pic.twitter.com/IKea72qGfL— GTS Fan Page/Edits (@GTSFan4Life69) August 20, 2017
