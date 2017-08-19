- As noted, the main event of tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Bobby Roode to become the new NXT Champion. McIntyre had the NYPD's Emerald Society Pipe & Drum band accompany him to the ring for a special entrance, which you can see above.

- Main roster Superstars shown in the crowd at Takeover tonight were Neville, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kalisto, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle were seen watching the show from a skybox.

- Aleister Black was busted open during his win over Hideo Itami at Takeover. Below is a backstage photo from WWE and a screenshot showing the blood:

Great match between Hideo Itami and Aleister Black. Congrats to Aleister Black for the win pic.twitter.com/IKea72qGfL — GTS Fan Page/Edits (@GTSFan4Life69) August 20, 2017

@aleister_black withstood #HideoItami's arsenal, but didn't walk out of #NXTTakeOver unscathed... A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

