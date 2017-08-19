- The band Code Orange, which opened the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event with an on-stage performance, also performed Aleister Black's special entrance, along with the vocalist from Incendiary. You can see video from Black's entrance above.
Sorry to those who tuned in to the Facebook Live tonight from #NXTTakeOver. Unfortunately we had some technical difficulties.— Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2017
- Stephanie McMahon watched part of Takeover from ringside with Dana Warrior and a friend. She tweeted the following:
#NXTTakeover is indeed #Glorius! So proud of all the athletes, everyone behind the scenes and of course, @TripleH! #blondetourage pic.twitter.com/9Xf6a536Fc— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 20, 2017
