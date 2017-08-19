- The band Code Orange, which opened the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event with an on-stage performance, also performed Aleister Black's special entrance, along with the vocalist from Incendiary. You can see video from Black's entrance above.

Cathy Kelley noted on Twitter that her post-Takeover interview with Triple H was delayed due to technical issues inside the Barclays Center. They hope to have the interview up soon and we will have highlights when it's available. Triple H also commented:

Sorry to those who tuned in to the Facebook Live tonight from #NXTTakeOver. Unfortunately we had some technical difficulties. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2017

- Stephanie McMahon watched part of Takeover from ringside with Dana Warrior and a friend. She tweeted the following:

