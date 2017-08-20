Source: NYSE

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, alongside Sasha Banks, recently did an interview with the New York Stock Exchange to promote Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV). "The Monster Among Men" talked about a number of professional wrestling topics. The highlights can be found here:

"Well you got four of the baddest human beings on the face of the earth - Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and myself, 'The Monster Among Men,' Braun Strowman. We're in a match to see - no offense to Sasha or any of the other guys, there's more hype around this, there's bad blood between me and Roman. We've been at it for almost two years since I've debuted. It's all going down at the Barclays Center, good luck keeping the roof on the place when we get going in there cause we're going to tear that building apart."

His message to Roman Reigns:

"Sleep well, get your rest, cause you're going to need it."

His life before WWE:

"Prior to WWE I competed in World's Strongest Man. In 2011 I was North America's Strongest Man, 2012 I was Arnold Amateur World Champion, 2013 I signed with WWE, I spent two years in developmental, almost two years to the date this weekend I debuted on TV, and now I am the main event of SummerSlam."

How he trains for a match:

"When I'm not flipping ambulances I'm in the gym stacking plates and banging weights. I eat 15,000 calories a day just to be able to feed the monster. It takes a lot to run almost a 400 pound frame. As far as training goes, sometimes I just go out into the woods and I beat trees down with my bear hands."

If he has a message for fans ahead of SummerSlam:

"Get ready to watch me hold the Universal Title above my head and become 'The Monster Among Champions'."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NYSE with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

