- WWE posted this video of Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to former ROH Champion Adam Cole and his debut at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" last night. As noted, Cole joined Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly for a beatdown on new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre after the main event. Fish and O'Reilly had attacked new NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY earlier in the night.
EXCLUSIVE: @codeorangekids and @IncendiaryHC talk bringing @WWEAleister's chilling entrance to life at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! pic.twitter.com/8QPCI7O2Ci— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
- Andrade "Cien" Almas tweeted the following photo with Zelina Vega after his win over Johnny Gargano in the opening match of last night's Takeover event:
We started! Ingobernable attitude! moment of #tranquilo #ElIdolo @Zelina_VegaWWE #NXTakeOverBrooklynIII pic.twitter.com/Sjm2kyizTD— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) August 20, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.