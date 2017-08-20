Source: The Steve Austin Show

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, 'Global Icon And National Treasure' Steve Austin talked about whether The Stone Cold Podcast will be back on the WWE Network and whether he plans to write another book.

According to Austin, there are no plans of bringing his podcast back to WWE Network at present. Moreover, 'The Texas Rattlesnake' explained that he was contracted by WWE to host 12 episodes of his podcast (that is not really a podcast) and he fully performed his part of the bargain.

"Man, I don't know. I don't know. That's a good question. We signed up for 12 of those, we did 12, and then we stopped. So we'll see if talks continue and sign that thing back up or not. But we fulfilled them, then we stopped."

Additionally, Austin admitted that writing his first book was "painful" even though longtime friend and pro wrestling personality Jim Ross helped out with the project.

"When WWE wanted me to write that first book, I said, 'man, I don't want to do it.' But then after I left the company for six, eight months, whatever it was when I walked out, took my ball and went home, I got back in with them. We buried the hatchet. I figured, 'okay, I'll go ahead and write a book.' That's how that book was born. I never did really want to write a book, so when it came to the actual writing process, I've sat down with Dennis Brent. I've sat down with Jim Ross, longtime friend. I flew to Oklahoma, stayed at his house. Jim and Dennis did a hell of a job writing that book, but it was such a painful process."

Austin said he was tasked with penning the foreward to Ross's upcoming book and the process of writing it took approximately four months.

"[Ross] asked me to write the foreword for him and so I did and it took me about four months and Jim was calling me about every week asking me if I had done that foreword. Writing a foreword for one of my best friends was painful and I'm glad I did it because I love Jim Ross, but for me to write another book, I quite simply don't have the attention span or the desire to writing anything else that I've done."

Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.