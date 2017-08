- In the video above, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss talks about helping a fan propose to his girlfriend at a SummerSlam meet-and-greet. Bliss noted that she never heard the girlfriend say 'yes' after being asked, although she did nod.

- We noted on Friday that there were photos on social media showing The Undertaker in a plane heading to New York. Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Undertaker is in New York, the site of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. While Meltzer speculated that Taker could be costing Roman Reigns the Fatal 4-Way WWE Universal Championship match tonight, it was also noted that Taker could be there doing work for a WWE video or something along those lines, and not be returning on-camera.

