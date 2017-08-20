Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner returned to ripping into Triple H on Twitter this weekend.

Steiner ripped Triple H for his appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday night. Triple H appeared on the show after his name was mentioned in a sketch and bodyslammed host Jimmy Fallon through a table, as seen in the video above. After the slam, Triple H promoted tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view to end the segment.

Steiner tweeted:







