Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner returned to ripping into Triple H on Twitter this weekend.
Steiner tweeted:
Candyass TripleH still trying to convince WWE universe he's a tough guy slamming jimmy Fallon— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
Your not on the PPV #assclown..in a real fight my money's on Fallon— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
Let someone who's actually wrestling promote the PPV & get the mainstream press— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
# passthetorch. #insecurelilb---h— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
WWE wrestlers don't have to wait till Monday for solar eclipse— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
They are blocked 365 days a year by that #sonofab---h— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
