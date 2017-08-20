Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner returned to ripping into Triple H on Twitter this weekend.

Steiner ripped Triple H for his appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday night. Triple H appeared on the show after his name was mentioned in a sketch and bodyslammed host Jimmy Fallon through a table, as seen in the video above. After the slam, Triple H promoted tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view to end the segment.

Steiner tweeted:

Candyass TripleH still trying to convince WWE universe he's a tough guy slamming jimmy Fallon — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

Your not on the PPV #assclown..in a real fight my money's on Fallon — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

Let someone who's actually wrestling promote the PPV & get the mainstream press — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

WWE wrestlers don't have to wait till Monday for solar eclipse — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

They are blocked 365 days a year by that #sonofab---h — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

