Source: The Sporting News

The Sporting News has a story looking at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. The article features comments from Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Rusev. Here are some highlights from Rusev:

"The best thing that ever happened to the developmental system is Triple H being in charge."

How Triple H influenced his career while in NXT:

"Everything happened really, really fast. I was picking up steam a little bit and I wasn't even on TV in NXT. I had a dark match with Dolph Ziggler, and Triple H was there at the time and, he had never seen me before, and he was like, 'Oh, who's that kid?' I was very fortunate that Triple H was there that day to see me perform."

Terry Taylor suggesting that he use The Accolade, while Arn Anderson suggested he kick opponents in the back before using it:

"In this business there are 1,000 people that are going to give you advice, you just have to pick what's working for you, what's good, and what's bad for you. But you can't say it's bad either."

Also in the story, Balor talked about the constant influx of new talent in NXT while Samoa Joe discussed the opportunities that talent are afforded. You can read the full article by clicking here.

