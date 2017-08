Trevor Lee defeated Sonjay Dutt in a Falls Count Anywhere match at last night's GFW television tapings to become the new X-Division Champion.

It is Lee's third reign as X-Division Champion. He also has held the TNA World Tag Team Championship with Brian Myers.

See Also Top GFW X Division Star Calls WWE 205 Live "Garbage"

We will have more from last night's GFW tapings shortly.

Spoiler 4: X Division Title, Falls Count Anywhere, Trevor Lee v Sonjay Dutt pic.twitter.com/FNx7XqTqRI TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) August 19, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.