Source: The Sporting News
- The Sporting News recently spoke with Becky Lynch, who was promoting tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. During the interview, Becky discussed the women's revolution and how "it's in a bit of a static period."
"Of course sometimes we're going to be highlighted a lot, and sometimes there's just programming — we need to see more of the tag teams, we need to see more of A.J. Styles, or Kevin Owens — and it all goes through waves," Lynch said. "Right now I feel like we're a little bit there, and maybe people feel like that too."
- Kevin Owens noted on Twitter that Adam Cole's NXT debut last night added on to his list of favorite WWE moments. Owens tweeted:
I often get asked what my favorite moments in WWE have been.— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 20, 2017
Title wins, my NXT debut, beating Cena...and seeing @AdamColePro's debut live.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.