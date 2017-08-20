- The Sporting News recently interviewed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who was promoting tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. During the interview, Jinder discussed his reaction when he found out that he would be winning the six-man match in April to determine the No. 1 contender to face then-WWE Champion Randy Orton.

"At that time I was receiving tweets, people were like, 'Why is Jinder even considered in the No. 1 (contender) match?'," Mahal said. "And then one of the boys told me, 'You're going in with Randy next,' and I was like, 'What?' and then I saw Randy, he came into the trainer's room, and he was like, 'I think we're working soon.'

"WWE is very unpredictable," Mahal continued. "I knew even though I could be winning, I didn't want to get too excited. It was a weird feeling when I became WWE champion. I didn't have a huge moment of celebration because my goals were a lot bigger than this. I knew now I needed to step up."

- Randy Orton and Kurt Angle went out on a double date last night with their wives. Orton's wife, Kim, posted the photo below:

What a fun night with these guys @randyorton @giovannaangle @therealkurtangle #theAnglesareawesome #wheresbigshowandbess #loveyouG A post shared by Kim Orton (@kim.orton01) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

