- The Sporting News recently interviewed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who was promoting tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. During the interview, Jinder discussed his reaction when he found out that he would be winning the six-man match in April to determine the No. 1 contender to face then-WWE Champion Randy Orton.
"WWE is very unpredictable," Mahal continued. "I knew even though I could be winning, I didn't want to get too excited. It was a weird feeling when I became WWE champion. I didn't have a huge moment of celebration because my goals were a lot bigger than this. I knew now I needed to step up."
- Randy Orton and Kurt Angle went out on a double date last night with their wives. Orton's wife, Kim, posted the photo below:
@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.