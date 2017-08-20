- The Sporting News recently interviewed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who was promoting tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. During the interview, Jinder discussed his reaction when he found out that he would be winning the six-man match in April to determine the No. 1 contender to face then-WWE Champion Randy Orton.

"At that time I was receiving tweets, people were like, 'Why is Jinder even considered in the No. 1 (contender) match?'," Mahal said. "And then one of the boys told me, 'You're going in with Randy next,' and I was like, 'What?' and then I saw Randy, he came into the trainer's room, and he was like, 'I think we're working soon.'

"WWE is very unpredictable," Mahal continued. "I knew even though I could be winning, I didn't want to get too excited. It was a weird feeling when I became WWE champion. I didn't have a huge moment of celebration because my goals were a lot bigger than this. I knew now I needed to step up."

Kurt Angle Talks Brock Lesnar Busting Randy Orton Open, Lesnar's UFC Suspension, Lesnar Fighting
Kurt Angle Talks Brock Lesnar Busting Randy Orton Open, Lesnar's UFC Suspension, Lesnar Fighting

- Randy Orton and Kurt Angle went out on a double date last night with their wives. Orton's wife, Kim, posted the photo below:

