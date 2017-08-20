Source: NYSE

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, alongside Braun Strowman, recently did an interview with the New York Stock Exchange to promote tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV). "The Legit Boss" talked about a number of professional wrestling topics. The highlights can be found here:

Her RAW Women's Title match against Alexa Bliss:

"Braun said that's [Fatal 4-Way] the match to see, but that's funny that the women always end up stealing the show and [tonight] is no different. I'm going up against Alexa Bliss and I'm going to become a four time RAW Women's Champion, because I'm the 'Legit Boss' of the WWE."

How she became a WWE Superstar:

"I loved it since I was a child. The moment that I saw WWE I knew right away that this is what I wanted to do. So once I turned 18, I found a wrestling school, I kept on emailing WWE and asking for tryouts, and now I'm here. A four time RAW Women's Champion, first woman to ever main event a RAW, and a RAW pay-per-view (PPV), and I've just been killing it ever since. It's legit a dream come true that I get to do this each and every single say."

How she prepares for a match:

"A lot of studying for me. Just being in my zone, being calm. I like to watch a lot of matches before my matches just to kind of get me in my zone and get me prepared. So this Sunday I've just been practicing a lot, training really hard, hitting the gym really hard, making sure I try and get as much sleep as I can, which is really hard, but that's about it."

Sasha Banks On Why She Kept Her Marriage Private, Fans Ripping Her Husband, His Role With WWE, More
See Also
Sasha Banks On Why She Kept Her Marriage Private, Fans Ripping Her Husband, His Role With WWE, More

If she has a message for WWE fans ahead of SummerSlam:

"It's gonna be an amazing show and I can't wait to see all my fans. I'm going to steal the show like I always do."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NYSE with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles