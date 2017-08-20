Source: NYSE

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, alongside Braun Strowman, recently did an interview with the New York Stock Exchange to promote tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV). "The Legit Boss" talked about a number of professional wrestling topics. The highlights can be found here:

"Braun said that's [Fatal 4-Way] the match to see, but that's funny that the women always end up stealing the show and [tonight] is no different. I'm going up against Alexa Bliss and I'm going to become a four time RAW Women's Champion, because I'm the 'Legit Boss' of the WWE."

How she became a WWE Superstar:

"I loved it since I was a child. The moment that I saw WWE I knew right away that this is what I wanted to do. So once I turned 18, I found a wrestling school, I kept on emailing WWE and asking for tryouts, and now I'm here. A four time RAW Women's Champion, first woman to ever main event a RAW, and a RAW pay-per-view (PPV), and I've just been killing it ever since. It's legit a dream come true that I get to do this each and every single say."

How she prepares for a match:

"A lot of studying for me. Just being in my zone, being calm. I like to watch a lot of matches before my matches just to kind of get me in my zone and get me prepared. So this Sunday I've just been practicing a lot, training really hard, hitting the gym really hard, making sure I try and get as much sleep as I can, which is really hard, but that's about it."

If she has a message for WWE fans ahead of SummerSlam:

"It's gonna be an amazing show and I can't wait to see all my fans. I'm going to steal the show like I always do."

